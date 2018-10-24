Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at Wednesday's practice

Gronkowski (back) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots play Monday night against the Bills, so the team's first official injury report of the week won't arrive until Thursday. There's hope that the tight end will quickly move past the back spasms that sidelined him in Week 7, but a return to practice, in any capacity, would no doubt help soothe the concerns of those hoping to use Gronkowski in Week 8 lineups.

