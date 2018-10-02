Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Officially listed as non-participant Tuesday
Gronkowski (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.
As expected, Gronkowski was listed as a non-participant Tuesday after he wasn't spotted during the portion open to the media. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Gronkowski's health, but the tight end being absent for two straight days isn't an encouraging sign on a short week. Gronkowski looks to be trending towards being a game-time call against the Colts, but more information will likely be revealed following Wednesday's practice.
