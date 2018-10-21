Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Officially out for Week 7
The Patriots downgraded Gronkowski (ankle/back) from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The writing was on the wall for Gronkowski to miss his first game of the season after he didn't travel with the team to Chicago on Saturday, but the Patriots waited until a few hours before kickoff to confirm his status. With both Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister (hamstring) sidelined, Dwayne Allen is the team's lone healthy option at tight end and could be in store for his highest snap count of the season, though he's rarely been relied on in the passing game since joining New England last season. Rather than Allen, it's likely that pass-catching back James White and the team's cadre of wideouts pick up the bulk of the targets that typically would have been directed for Gronkowski in Week 7. The Patriots anticipate that after he rests up this week, Gronkowski will be ready to play Oct. 29 in Buffalo.
