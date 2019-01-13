Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: One catch in playoff win

Gronkowksi caught his lone target for 25 yards in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round win over the Chargers.

Gronkowski's meager contributions as a receiver don't tell the full story, as he made a number of impactful blocks in the running game to help the Patriots rack up four scores on the ground. You don't get fantasy points for nice blocks, however, so owners who picked up Gronk in playoff pools will be hoping for more tangible production out of the tight end against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

More News
Our Latest Stories