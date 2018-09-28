Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: One of 11 players listed as questionable by team
Gronkowski (ankle) is one of 11 players listed as questionable by the Patriots for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
We'd be very surprised if Gronkowski wasn't available Sunday after he practiced in a limited fashion this past week. Official confirmation of his Week 4 status will arrive in advance of the first wave of games this weekend, with the Patriots kicking off at 1:00 ET
