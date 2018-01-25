Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimism regarding Super Bowl status

Dianna Russini of ESPN indicated Thursday that the "overall feel" in the Patriots' locker room is that Gronkowski (concussion) will be available for the Super Bowl.

That notion is echoed by a WEEI.com report, which relays that sources tell Kirk Minihane of the Kirk & Callahan show that Gronkowski "will absolutely be good to go" for the Patriots' Feb. 4 showdown against the Eagles. Gronkowski did not practice Thursday, and while we don't expect a blow-by-blow account from the Patriots regarding his progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, time would appear to be on the tight end's side, given the two-week gap between championship weekend and the Super Bowl.