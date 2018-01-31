Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimistic about playing Sunday

Gronkowski hopes to be removed from the NFL's concussion protocol as soon as Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

When asked Tuesday if he thought he would play in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, Gronkowski replied, "Yes," while adding that he's feeling good at this stage of the week. In any case, the next clue regarding the tight end's playing status for Sunday should arrive no later than Wednesday, when the Patriots release their first practice participation report of the week.