Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimistic for Super Bowl
The Patriots are optimistic that Gronkowski (concussion) will be cleared in advance of Super Bowl LII, which takes place on Feb. 4, the Boston Herald reports.
Gronkowski was forced out of Sunday's AFC championship win over the Jaguars after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit. The Patriots' star tight end will benefit from the added time leading up to the Super Bowl, so we expect there's a pretty good chance that he'll gain clearance as the big game approaches. Prior to his second-quarter exit from Sunday's contest, Gronkowski logged 26 snaps, catching one of his three targets for 21 yards. Upon his departure, Dwayne Allen saw an uptick in snaps (39) but wasn't targeted.
