Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Plays 15 snaps

Gronkowski logged 15 snaps in Saturday's preseason game against Houston, marking his first action in an exhibition contest since 2012, Phil Perry of CSN New England reports.

Bouncing back from a major injury the previous year is nothing new for Gronkowski, who has been a full participant dating back to the start of the offseason program, despite having the third back surgery of his career in December. With decreased training camp and preseason workloads failing to result in healthy campaigns the past years, the Patriots apparently have decided to keep their star tight end a bit more active in the lead up to a season that comes with even higher expectations than usual. Gronkowski could see more work in the third week of the preseason, but it's safe to assume he'll be held out in the fourth and final game.