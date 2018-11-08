Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Practices in a limited fashion

Gronkowski (back/ankle) logged a limited practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

More on Gronkowski's status no later than the release of the Patriots' final Week 10 injury report, but we suspect that he's trending toward a game-day decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Titans. It's possible that the team might might consider erring on the side of caution with Gronkowski this weekend with a Week 11 bye on the horizon, but if the tight end feels good at Friday's practice, he may be able to give it a go this Sunday after sitting out the team's Week 9 win over the Packers.

