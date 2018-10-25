Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Practices Thursday

Gronkowski (back) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, the tight end -- who missed Week 7's win over the Bears due to back spasms -- was encouragingly able to "align in a three-point stance and then thrust up against a teammate holding a blocking pad." Look for Gronkowski to be officially listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, but at this stage he's trending in a positive direction as Monday night's game against the Bills approaches.

