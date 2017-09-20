Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for practice Wednesday
Gronkowski (groin) was spotted at practice Wednesday,Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Further details on the extent of the tight end's practice participation should arrive later Wednesday, but his presence on the field is a positive indicator for Gronkowski's potential availability Sunday against the Texans. Gronkowski was on the field for 46 of the Patriots' 76 offensive snaps in the Week 2 win over the Saints before departing with a groin injury, wrapping up the afternoon with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.
