Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for practice
Gronkowski (ankle/back) was present for Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Wednesday's practice is the only session of the week for the Patriots, who are on bye in Week 11. Gronkowski, who last suited up in Week 8, will thus target a return to action Nov. 25 against the Jets. Added clarity on his status for that contest should arrive when the team reconvenes next week.
