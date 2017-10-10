Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for Tuesday practice
Gronkowski (thigh) was on the field for the portion of Tuesday's practice that was made available to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots won't have to unveil their first injury report of the week until after Wednesday's practice, but the fact Gronkowski was working out with his teammate a day in advance bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Jets following a one-game hiatus. While Gronkowski was held out during the Patriots' 19-14 win over the Buccaneers on Oct. 5, quarterback Tom Brady eschewed his tight ends almost entirely, with Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister combining for one target across 58 offensive snaps. The complexion of the Patriots' offense would change almost entirely in Week 6 if Gronkowski, who has totaled 20 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns through four games, is back in the fold.
