Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for walk-through session
Gronkowski (back/ankle) was present for Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Once the Patriots practice with pads, the team should have a better idea regarding Gronkowski's status for Sunday's game against the Titans. With that in mind, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe notes that the tight end's availability for that contest isn't yet known, but adds that it wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots sat Gronkowski for a second straight game with a Week 11 bye on the horizon. Dwayne Allen would continue to see added snaps in that scenario, but he's been a non-factor in the Patriots' passing game, regardless of his workload.
