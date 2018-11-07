Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for walk-through

Gronkowski (back/ankle) was present for Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Once the Patriots practice with pads, we'll get a better idea of Gronkowski's status for Sunday's game against the Titans. With that in mind, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe notes that the tight end's availability for that contest is not yet known, "but considering the Patriots have a bye the next week, it would not be surprising to see him sit" for the second straight week. In such a scenario, Dwayne Allen would continue to see added snaps, but he's been a non-factor in the Patriots' passing game, regardless of his workload.

