Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for walk-through
Gronkowski (back/ankle) was present for Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Once the Patriots practice with pads, we'll get a better idea of Gronkowski's status for Sunday's game against the Titans. With that in mind, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe notes that the tight end's availability for that contest is not yet known, "but considering the Patriots have a bye the next week, it would not be surprising to see him sit" for the second straight week. In such a scenario, Dwayne Allen would continue to see added snaps, but he's been a non-factor in the Patriots' passing game, regardless of his workload.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Viewed as week-to-week•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Status in peril for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...