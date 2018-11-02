Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable for Sunday's contest
Gronkowski (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski was held out of Thursday's practice after being listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, so his return to the field Friday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- bodes well for his chances of being ready for Sunday's 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff. Look for added clarity on his Week 9 status to arrive before the first wave of games this weekend.
