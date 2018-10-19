Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable with ankle, back issues

Gronkowski (ankle/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The ankle injury isn't a new concern for Gronkowski, but his addition of the back issue on the Patriots' injury report makes his status worth monitoring in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. Despite regular appearances on the injury report, Gronkowski has yet to miss a game this season and has turned in 26 receptions for 405 yards and a touchdown across six games.

