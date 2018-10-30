Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Quiet in Buffalo

Gronkowski caught three of eight targets for 43 yards in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.

Gronkowski returned to the fold after missing Week 7 due to back spasms. Although his presence offered a lift to New England's offensive options, Gronk struggled to get much going, with a 22-yard reception highlighting his night. The All Pro will hope Week 9's meeting with the Packers will produce an improved performance.