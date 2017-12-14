Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Rejoins 53-man roster
Gronkowski (suspension) was added to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Gronkowski's one-game ban has been served, but the Patriots had a roster exemption for the tight end, which was accompanied by a deadline of Saturday. The team wasted no time finalizing the active roster, though, with a number of moves Wednesday, one of which was lifting the exemption. Although his upcoming opponent, the Steelers, have made life difficult for tight ends this season, Gronkowski has tormented them throughout his career to the tune of 99.2 yards per game and eight touchdowns in five matchups.
