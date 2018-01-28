Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains in concussion protocol

Gronkowski (concussion) was able to practice in limited fashion Sunday, but he remains in the league's concussion protocol, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reports.

Gronkowski still has an entire week to be cleared and deemed available for the Patriots' Super Bowl contest against the Eagles, but for now he'll remain subject to the concussion protocol. Additional updates regarding Gronkowski's status should become available throughout the upcoming week, while fellow tight ends Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister figure to see increased reps during practice in the meantime.