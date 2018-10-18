Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains limited at practice
Gronkowski (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
We doubt that Gronkowski's Week 7 status is in any peril, but the Patriots could still choose to officially list the tight end as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Bears.
