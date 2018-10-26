Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains limited at practice
Gronkowski (back/ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant once again Friday.
Gronkowski, who missed this past Sunday's game against the Bears with back spasms, appears to be trending toward suiting up for Monday night's 8:15 ET tilt against the Bills, barring any setbacks. That said, the tight end is likely to end up being listed as questionable for the contest, so ideally added clarity with regard to his Week 8 status will arrive before the first big wave of games this weekend.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as limited practice participant•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Practices Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Has 'shot' to play Monday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back spasms flared up Friday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Officially out for Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...