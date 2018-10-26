Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains limited at practice

Gronkowski (back/ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant once again Friday.

Gronkowski, who missed this past Sunday's game against the Bears with back spasms, appears to be trending toward suiting up for Monday night's 8:15 ET tilt against the Bills, barring any setbacks. That said, the tight end is likely to end up being listed as questionable for the contest, so ideally added clarity with regard to his Week 8 status will arrive before the first big wave of games this weekend.

