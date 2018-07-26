Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Reports to camp as expected
As expected, Gronkowski was present for the start of training camp, NESN.com reports.
Though Gronkowski is known to be interested in re-working his contract, the 29-year-old relayed Thursday that he never considered a holdout. The star tight end skipped the voluntary portion of the Patriots' offseason program, but he enters training camp with no health concerns, and per the report was "one of the standouts" during the course of Thursday's non-padded practice. As long as he can avoid the injury bug, Gronkowski remains entrenched as the top fantasy option at tight end, with Kanasas City's Travis Kelce a tick below him in the top tier of their position's rankings.
