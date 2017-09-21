Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to limited practice Thursday
Gronkowski (groin) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Gronkowski's return to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Texans. Look for the star tight end to be among those the Patriots list as "questionable" on their final Week 3 injury report.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as non-participant at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says groin injury isn't serious•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Next update likely coming Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...