Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to limited practice Thursday

Gronkowski (groin) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Gronkowski's return to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Texans. Look for the star tight end to be among those the Patriots list as "questionable" on their final Week 3 injury report.

