Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to limited practice

Gronkowski (thigh) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Gronkowski will likely be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, but at this stage we'd expect the star tight end to return to action this weekend following a one-game absence. Gronkowski suffered a thigh contusion in Week 4 against the Panthers, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, and with the Patriots on a short turnaround in Week 5, the oft-injured tight end was held out of last Thursday's game against the Bucs with the long haul in mind.