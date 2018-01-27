Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to practice
Gronkowski (concussion) returned to practice Saturday, The Houston Chronicle reports.
The team has not officially declared whether Gronkowski has cleared concussion protocol, but his presence at practice is a good indication he's progressing in a positive direction. He appears to be trending toward an active designation for the Patriots' Super Bowl matchup versus the Eagles. Expect an update on the tight end's status once the Patriots provide more information.
