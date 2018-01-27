Play

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to practice

Gronkowski (concussion) returned to practice Saturday, The Houston Chronicle reports.

The team has not officially declared whether Gronkowski has cleared concussion protocol, but his presence at practice is a good indication he's progressing in a positive direction. He appears to be trending toward an active designation for the Patriots' Super Bowl matchup versus the Eagles. Expect an update on the tight end's status once the Patriots provide more information.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories