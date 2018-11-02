Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to practice

Gronkowski (back/ankle) was present for practice Friday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Gronkowski was held out of Thursday's session after being listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, so his return to the field Friday is a good sign. We'll update his level of participation later Friday, but the tight end is trending toward an official "questionable" designation for Sunday night's game against the Packers.

