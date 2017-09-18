Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says groin injury isn't serious
Gronkowski relayed Monday that the groin injury he suffered in Week 2 action is "nothing serious" and noted that he considers his status "day-to-day," ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Gronkowski was forced out of Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints late in the third quarter, but not before he caught six passes for 116 yards and a TD on the 46 snaps on offense he did see. We'll have to see if Gronkowski is limited at all at Wednesday's practice, but at this stage he's trending in the right direction in advance of this coming weekend's home game against the Texans.
