Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says he'll play Sunday
Gronkowski (groin) told reporters Friday that he is good to go for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "I'm ready," Gronkowski noted with reference to the Patriots' Week 3 home game against Houston.
There's still a decent chance that Gronkowski draws an official questionable designation, but it looks like the injury setback the tight end sustained in Week 2 won't keep him from playing this weekend.
