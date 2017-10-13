Play

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says he's good to go

Gronkowski (thigh) indicated that he'll be good to go Sunday against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's still possible that the star tight end could be officially listed as questionable by the Patriots, but Gronkowski is fully expected to return to the team's lineup after a one-game absence that was caused by a thigh contusion he suffered in Week 4.

