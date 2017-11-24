Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says he's good to go
Gronkowski (illness) relayed Friday that he is good to go for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski, who noted that he feels fortunate that he was able to move past his illness quickly since missing practice Wednesday, is thus in line to head the Patriots' tight end corps in Week 12. As long as he continues to suit up, he's a fantasy lineup lock, while heading into Sunday's action with a total of 41 catches (on 67 targets) for 620 yards and five TDs over the course of nine outings this season.
