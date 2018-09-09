Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Scores in opener
Gronkowski picked up seven catches, 123 yards and a touchdown on eight targets during Sunday's 27-20 win over Houston. This after he fended off potential trades during the offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Any questions about his future in New England were put to rest during the Patriots' first drive, which was capped off with a 21-yard touchdown strike up the left sideline to Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Brady hooked up for several dimes down field. He's unquestionably the Patriots' toughest matchup at receiver, particularly while Julian Edelman serves a suspension for the season's first four games.
