Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Scores twice in Week 6 win
Gronkowski hauled in six of 10 targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
Gronkowski sandwiched halftime with touchdown receptions of two and 33 yards. The tight end led his team in targets while finishing second in receiving yards to Brandin Cooks and catching both touchdowns thrown by quarterback Tom Brady in this one. He's been effective when healthy, hauling in four touchdowns while topping 80 yards in four of five games played.
