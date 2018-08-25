Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees 16 snaps Friday

Gronkowski was on the field for 16 snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers.

Gronkowski didn't haul in his only target in the contest, but he made it through what is assuredly his only preseason action intact, and is poised to remain a vital component in the Patriots' passing game this season. With Brandin Cooks no longer in the mix and Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the looming campaign, look for QB Tom Brady to lean heavily on Gronkowski and wideout Chris Hogan out of the gate.