Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees 33 snaps Friday
Gronkowski logged 33 snaps en route to catching one pass for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
With the Patriots' preseason dress rehearsal now in the books, we'd expect Gronkowski's next game action to occur in Week 1 of the regular season. In apparent good health and on the heels of an offseason in which the star tight end tweaked his training routine and nutritional habits, the stage is set for Gronkowski to reclaim elite fantasy status at the tight end position thanks to his red-zone prowess. His immense upside on that front is of course paired with well-documented injury risk coupled with an aggressive playing style that tends to lead to bone-shaking contact, a component of Gronkowski's game that may not change.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Slated to play Friday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Plays 15 snaps•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suits up Saturday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to sit out preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Free of limitations as camp opens•
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...