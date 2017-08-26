Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees 33 snaps Friday

Gronkowski logged 33 snaps en route to catching one pass for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

With the Patriots' preseason dress rehearsal now in the books, we'd expect Gronkowski's next game action to occur in Week 1 of the regular season. In apparent good health and on the heels of an offseason in which the star tight end tweaked his training routine and nutritional habits, the stage is set for Gronkowski to reclaim elite fantasy status at the tight end position thanks to his red-zone prowess. His immense upside on that front is of course paired with well-documented injury risk coupled with an aggressive playing style that tends to lead to bone-shaking contact, a component of Gronkowski's game that may not change.