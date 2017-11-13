Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees seven targets

Gronkowski caught four of seven targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 41-16 victory over the Broncos.

Gronkowski looked to have reeled in a potential touchdown in the second quarter, only for the pass to be ruled incomplete with officials not having enough evidence to overturn the ruling upon review. He still turned in a productive outing all things considered, though, and remains among the league leaders at his position in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The hulking tight end is on pace for nearly 1,100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns entering Week 11 and will now take aim at a Bengals secondary that's only allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in 2017.