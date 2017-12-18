Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sets season-high receiving mark

Gronkowski caught nine of 13 targets for 168 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers.

Gronkowski was well-rested coming off his one-game suspension and had his way with the Steelers' Ryan Shazier-less linebacker corps, setting a season-high receiving mark in the process. Unsurprisingly, his hulking presence also seemed to make the Patriots' offense operate more effectively than it had in Week 14's disastrous loss to the Dolphins -- the contest Gronkowski wasn't eligible to play. His 13 targets from Sunday were nearly double what second-place finisher Brandin Cooks saw. Thus, Gronk may see a lesser workload in the Patriots' Week 16 matchup with the Bills, though they're still a favorable matchup, having surrendered the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends entering Week 15 (778). When New England traveled to Buffalo in Week 13, Gronkowski posted nine catches on 11 targets for 147 yards.