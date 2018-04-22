Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Skipping optional workouts

Gronkowski said he doesn't plan to attend the optional portion of the Patriots' offseason program, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Gronkowski doesn't seem bothered by missing out on a $250,000 workout bonus in his contract, noting that he's currently busy working on his dirt-biking skills. He still hasn't confirmed that he'll play football in 2018, but a report from late March suggested retirement was unlikely. The 28-year-old tight end can skip team activities without incurring any fines until mandatory minicamp June 5-7. Given that he typically showed up for optional workouts in past seasons, Gronkowski's absence this year hints at some level of frustration with his contract and/or Bill Belichick.

