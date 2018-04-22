Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Skipping optional workouts
Gronkowski said he doesn't plan to attend the optional portion of the Patriots' offseason program, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Gronkowski doesn't seem bothered by missing out on a $250,000 workout bonus in his contract, noting that he's currently busy working on his dirt-biking skills. He still hasn't confirmed that he'll play football in 2018, but a report from late March suggested retirement was unlikely. The 28-year-old tight end can skip team activities without incurring any fines until mandatory minicamp June 5-7. Given that he typically showed up for optional workouts in past seasons, Gronkowski's absence this year hints at some level of frustration with his contract and/or Bill Belichick.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not in line to attend Monday's workouts•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to keep playing•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Likely to return for 2018•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected back in 2018•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Hauls in two touchdowns during SB LII loss•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go for Super Bowl•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...