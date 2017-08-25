Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Slated to play Friday

Gronkowski is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Gronkowski took part in preseason play for the first time in five years last week but only logged 14 snaps and wasn't targeted in the passing game, though he did run five routes in his limited action. He should see more playing time this time around and will enjoy the opportunity to match up against a Lions defense that allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to tight ends in 2016.