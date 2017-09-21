Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Spotted at practice Thursday

Gronkowski (groin) was present for the start of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though on the field Wednesday, Gronkowski didn't participate in team drills and thus drew a "did not practice" designation on the Patriots' practice participation/injury report. The star tight end has downplayed his groin injury thus far, but an officially listed increase in his participation level Thursday would no doubt be of comfort to those looking to start him in Week 3 fantasy lineups.