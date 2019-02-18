Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Spotted at team facility

Gronkowski has made multiple appearances at the Patriots' facility since the Super Bowl, potentially receiving treatment for a thigh injury, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

Gronkowski's presence at team headquarters might be interpreted as a hint he's leaning toward playing another season. It might also just be a matter of convenience, as he's still in the Boston area and was nursing a nasty bruise on his thigh after the Super Bowl. The 29-year-old tight end is coming off his worst season in terms of per-game fantasy production, but he did come on strong at the end of the playoffs with 12 catches for 166 yards between the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. Gronkowski said he will take some time this offseason before he makes his decision on retirement.