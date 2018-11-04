Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Status in peril for Week 9

Gronkowski (back/ankle) will go through a pregame warmup Sunday before his status is decided for the Patriots' game against the Packers, but the team is concerned about his availability, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The same applies to top running back Sony Michel (knee), potentially leaving the Patriots without two of their best playmakers in the Sunday night matchup. Given the contest's 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, fantasy owners could be motivated to explore other options at tight end in Week 9 lineups, as few alternatives would be on hand if Gronkowski ends up being sidelined for the second time in three weeks. Dwayne Allen would likely absorb the brunt of the snaps at tight end if Gronkowski is sidelined, but the Patriots deploy Allen almost exclusively as a blocker when he's on the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...