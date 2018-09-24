Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Stifled by Detroit

Gronkowski caught four of five targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.

Gronkowski's stat line was betrayed by the general inability of the Patriots offense to stay on the field. The fact his five targets led all New England receivers goes to show just how little passing volume there was to go around. Considering the tight end averaged 7.5 looks per game in 2017, expect Gronkowski's workload to return to elite levels sooner than later. Next up is a Week 4 date with a Dolphins defense that has yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end in 2018.