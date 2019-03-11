Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Still mulling future
Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus relays that the tight end has yet to decide on his playing future, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
On the plus side, Rosenhaus indicated that his client, who played through the Super Bowl with a thigh issue, is feeling healthy at this stage. Though Gronkowski's future with the team remains uncertain, we doubt that the Patriots are inclined to sign a big-name tight end in free agency. It's possible that Martellus Bennett could be lured out of retirement to provide depth at the position, but with a slew of picks available, the upcoming NFL draft is where New England figures to identify Gronkowski's eventual replacement.
