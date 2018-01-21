Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suffers potential head injury

Gronkowski (head) went to the locker room in the last two minutes of the first half of Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Gronkowski took a hit to the side of the head from Jags safety Barry Church on a pass attempt, a play that draw a personal foul penalty. After getting to his feet slowly, Gronkowski avoided the blue sideline tent as he was instead escorted to the locker room. A concussion check is in order, but the rigorous protocol for head injuries may make it difficult to return to action.