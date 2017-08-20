Play

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suits up Saturday

Gronkowski will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Gronkowski hasn't participated in the preseason since 2012, so this is a sign the behemoth tight end has truly returned to full health. He probably won't see more than a drive to two, though, before making way for Dwayne Allen, James O'Shaughnessy and Jacob Hollister.

