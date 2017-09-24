Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suits up Sunday
Gronkowski (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Back-to-back practice sessions Thursday and Friday (albeit officially listed as limited), coupled with Gronkowski's assertions that his groin injury was not serious and that he'd be ready to go this weekend made this outcome appear inevitable. Gronkowski caught six passes (on nine targets) for 116 yards and a TD in Week 2's win over the Saints, and as long as the tight end can further avoid the injury bug, he'll continue to be a focal point of the New England offense.
