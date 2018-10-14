Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suits up Sunday

Gronkowski (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

Gronkowski, who was also listed as questionable in Week 5, ended up logging 63 of 69 snaps on offense in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Oct. 4, en route to catching six passes for 75 yards. Through five games, the team's star tight end has hauled in 23 of his 31 targets for 308 yards and a TD.

