Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suits up Sunday
Gronkowski (back/ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Gronkowski, who last suited up Oct. 29 against the Bills, is back Sunday as expected, no doubt aided by the added healing time he was afforded by the Patriots' Week 11 bye. His only TD through seven games played to date happened all the way back in Week 1, but so long as the star tight end avoids any setbacks, he's a candidate to garner some red-zone looks from QB Tom Brady (knee/illness) in Week 12.
